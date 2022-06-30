Job availability at a six-year high in UK ( )

Job availability is at a six-year high for 71% of the UK, new research has revealed.

The number of vacancies is at its highest amount since 2017 in more than seven out of every ten local authority areas across the country.

The study by A-Plan Insurance analysed ONS data, which compared job advert data in January of each year between 2017 and 2022, found that 234 out of 331 local authorities have a higher number of vacancies in 2022 than in any of the five previous years.

On average across the country, the number of job adverts has risen 88% since 2021.

Westminster, London has seen the largest increase in job adverts – in comparison to 2021, the London borough has seen a 1,036% increase. According to Indeed.com, there are 163,381 job adverts in the area.

Placing second is Kensington and Chelsea which has seen a 321% increase in job adverts compared to 2021. This area has 166,806 live job adverts on Indeed.

Redbridge ranks as the area with the third-highest increase in job adverts since 2021, at an increase of 265% with 154,771 jobs currently available.

Coming in fourth is Malvern Hills with a 250% climb in job adverts compared to 2021 and 17,151 currently on Indeed.com.

In fifth place is Lewes which sees a 226% increase in job adverts posted in 2022 in comparison to 2021, with 19,846 jobs currently advertised online.

Broxtowe places sixth with a rise of 209% in 2022, while South Gloucestershire has seen the seventh-largest increase of 208%.

Barking and Dagenham, and Blaby place joint eighth with an uptick in job adverts of 205%. Coming in ninth is Wandsworth with a 198% increase in job adverts.

North Devon ranks as having the tenth highest increase of job adverts since 2021 at 192%.