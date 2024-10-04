AN ELECTRIC vehicle charging zone and four new jet washes will be installed at a supermarket car park in Liskeard.
The plans at the Morrisons site on the Plymouth Road will help reduce ‘range anxiety’ for electric car drivers and will contribute to the government’s net zero target, says applicant Motor Fuels Group (MFG).
“The government expects around 300,000 public chargers as a minimum by 2030 and their goal is to ensure these charge points are installed ahead of demand, inspiring confidence in drivers who have not yet made the switch.”
The facility will be created on a corner of the car park rather than on the petrol station forecourt.
Liskeard Town Council had welcomed the EV charging points but had also raised the point that this part of the car park was prone to flooding.
A noise assessment was carried out to make sure that the new facility would not affect nearby residents.
The planning officer said: “Having reviewed the report I am satisfied that ... noise emissions from plant and equipment associated with the scheme is predicted to be of such a low level that an adverse impact is unlikely to occur.”