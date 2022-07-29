Jeff brings home a win at Launceston Show
The horse ring at Launceston Show this year was ready and raring to get back to it.
Show goers came dressed in their best jodhpurs and jackets and their horses were turned out to perfection.
In the show ring we spoke to one of the champion show horses and his owner.
Tory Sleep of Plusha, was showing three-year-old Primitive Alpine, or ‘Jeff’, in the two and three-year-old riding horse class.
Tory said: “Ive been coming to Launceston show for years. It’s been a really lovely day so far and he’s has done really well.”
Tory, who was showing on behalf of Primitive Alpines owners, when asked about her show horse said: “I don’t know his show name, but I just call him Jeff!”
Jeff and Tory went on to win the championship in the in hand showing.
RIGHT: Tory Sleep of Plusha, and her three-year-old Primitive Alpine named Jeff. Picture: Scarlett Hills-Brooks
