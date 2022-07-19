Jam packed week of carnival fun

Looe Carnival Week is back and people couldn’t be more excited.

Kicking the week off on Monday, July 25, the Carnival Royalty choosing and Floral Dance will be held in West Looe Quayside Centre. Royalty judging will be at 6.30pm and is open to children of primary school age living in the Looe area. Looe Floral Dance is open to everyone and the dance will leave the Quayside Centre at approximately 7.30pm.

The Summer Run/U13 Fun Run will then be held on Tuesday, July 26. The run will start at West Quayside Centre and is a six mile run for adults and the mini fun run is for under 13’s. Registration is from 5pm, adult runners start at 7pm, U13’s at 7.05pm. Enter online at www.sientries.co.uk/event.php?event_id=10038

On Wednesday, July 27, there will be a children’s sand modelling competition at East Looe beach. Registration is from 1pm and the event starts at 2pm. £1 entry per person.

Thursday, July 28, will see performances from Polperro Fisherman’s Choir and Looe Ukelele Band take place at the RNLI Lifeboat House, East Looe, from 7pm.

Sheila’s School of Dance will present “Dance saves the plant” in Duloe Village Hall, from 7pm, on the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Then, on Friday, July 29, prepare for some fun with the three-legged fancy dress race. The race starts at the West Looe Quayside Centre and tours the pubs of Looe. Registration is from 6.30pm and the race starts at 7.30pm. Entrants must be over 18 and carry ID on registration. For more information see the Lions’ Facebook page.

Finally, on Saturday, July 30, the Carnival procession will take place.

Judging will be held on marine Drive, Hannafore, oppostie Tom Sawyers at 6pm (6.30pm for pre-school children). The procession will then leave at 7pm to tour around West and East Looe.

For more information visit Looe Lions Facebook page or website looelions.co.uk/carnival-week