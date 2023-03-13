On Friday, March 3, pupils and teachers welcomed the author Simon James into school for the day.
He worked with the whole school leading three workshops over the day. Simon told his wonderful stories, enlightened the children on their meanings, thought deeply about word choice and made everyone laugh a lot with his fantastic charisma and voices.
There was such a buzz in the room. In their classes, children spent time reading more of his stories and developing their own author skills.
The fun continued at school, on Monday, March 6, a special afternoon focussing on St Piran’s Day was held.
Mrs Kathryn Pipe, headteacher, said: “An important time to celebrate the beautiful county of Cornwall in which we live.”
Every class learnt some Cornish language and the afternoon was finished off with singing the Cornish anthem - Trelawney!
Mrs Pipe continued: “We were delighted that around 40 parents/carers were able to join with us to sing the anthem together!”