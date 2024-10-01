BREAST Cancer Now’s ‘Wear it Pink’ day is one of the biggest fundraising events in the UK.
Taking place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, thousands of people wear it pink in their communities, schools or work places for the UK’s largest breast cancer charity.
The charity are on a mission to make sure that by 2050, everyone diagnosed with breast cancer lives, and is supported to live well. By wearing it pink, the public can help them achieve this.
Since the introduction of weak it pink day in 2002, £41-million has been raised for the charity, with the public wearing shades of pink to dress-up days, bake sales, netball tournaments, wild swims, knitting sessions and bra displays amongst a variety of fundraising events and activities.
Anyone can take part by wearing pink, raising money, and helping to fund life-changing breast cancer research and support on Friday, October 18.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the UK. Every 10 minutes one woman is diagnosed with the disease and cases have increased by almost a quarter in the last 30 years. More people are affected by breast cancer than ever before, and they need Breast Cancer Now’s support.
A recent study found that more than 44 per cent of women in the UK don’t check their breasts regularly, with 10 per cent having never checked their breasts. This is concerning given that around two thirds of breast cancers in England are found when a new or unusual breast change is spotted and checked out by a GP.
The earlier breast cancer is diagnosed, the better the chance of successful treatment, and lives potentially being saved from this devastating disease. This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, make it a point to familiarise yourself with the signs and symptoms of breast cancer.
Every pound raised by wear it pink could help fund a life-saving research breakthrough or give someone information they can rely on when they need it most. It could also help drive forward Breast Cancer Now’s vital campaigning, to make sure everyone living with breast cancer gets the best possible treatment and care.
From pulling on something pink at home, to raising money with a pink event, the public’s support can mean the charity can continue to be here for anyone affected by breast cancer.
There are plenty of resources available on the charity’s website, including cake recipes, invite cards and posters, to help you decide how to raise some money for this essential research.
To sign-up today, visit: www.wearitpink.org
For any general enquires to Breast Cancer Now, you can reach out to their supporter care team by emailing [email protected] or by phoning 0333 20 70 300.