CUSTOMERS using the Torpoint Ferry last weekend (February 15) experienced delays after IT outages slowed the speed of ferry crossings.
According to the Tamar Crossings, all IT communications between the Tamar Bridge and the ferry were lost making card payments impossible on the river crossings between Plymouth and Saltash.
Breaks in both of the main and backup fibre lines provided by the network supplier were found to be the cause of the fault, and once identified was quickly resolved, according to a spokesperson for the Crossings. Card payments were reinstated by 4pm on Sunday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the Tamar Crossings said: “Customers without means to pay were issued with notices that allowed them to pay by telephone from Monday without additional charge.”
An additional IT issue with the Tamar Crossings website on Sunday morning impacted Tamar Tag account holder meaning no access for tag holders to top up their balances. The crossings say that this IT incident was unrelated.
The spokesperson added: “We have no evidence of individual customers being affected by this second outage but have standing arrangements in place to ensure that any customer prevented from topping up, by an IT or other issue, is not disadvantaged.”
Residents impacted by any of the issues can contact the Tamar Crossings team on 01752 812233.