Issues with burst water pipe
By Scarlett Hills-Brooks | Reporter |
[email protected]
Friday 7th October 2022 7:00 am
Teams at South West Water worked hard to fix a burst main water pipe in the town.
A South West Water spokesperson said: “Our team carried out an emergency repair to a burst water main in Liskeard on Wednesday, September 21.
“The fix was complex and required us to isolate the main, leaving a small number of customers temporarily without water. The repair was completed in the early hours of this morning and water supplies restored for all customers.
“We would like to thank customers for their patience.”
