Although not many homeowners even consider the quality or cleanliness of their central heating water, the reality is that it could be costing you hundreds of pounds every year.
In fact, recent research conducted by Enertek International found that sludge in your system can increase your heating bills by as much as 25%.
Sam Price, founder of Heatable, explained: “Over time, sludge can build up in your system, which is the result of rust and debris.
“Among the problems associated with sludge accumulation is that it can disrupt water circulation, leading to cold spots in radiators and reduced heat output.”
Cold spots on the radiator, cold radiator bottom, and the radiator taking an exceptionally long time to heat up are all signs of a system with sludge.
It’s not just decreased efficiency that’s a concern of dirty central heating water either.
Corrosion
In fact, poor quality heating water is one of the leading causes of boiler breakdowns in the UK and is commonly responsible for the corrosion of key components such as the heat exchanger.
The good news is that dirty heating water is very easy to remedy with a standard “power flush”.
A power flush is essentially a deep, intense cleanse of your heating system using water and a concoction of chemicals.
In the perfect world, a power flush (or any flush for that matter) should be performed every five to six years.
This will ensure the quality of heating systems water is maintained to a high standard and help prevent damage to metallic components, as well as the development of blockages.
Sludge may sound like a minor problem; however, it can make way for bigger issues and make your heating system much more inefficient.
Sludge slows down the system, reducing its efficiency and increasing your power bills.
If it has been more than five years since your last power flush, it’s probably time to consider one sooner rather than later.