The housebuilders are hosting a community engagement event on Tuesday, January 9, between 3pm and 7pm to listen to what local people have to say about the layout of the Main Square and future phases. It will be held at Westcountry Schools Trust, Morley Meadow Primary School, 51 Encombe Street, Plymstock, Plymouth, PL9 7GN. It will provide members of the public an opportunity to see and comment on plans, which include public open space, an equipped climbing wall and play areas, bike stores, and commercial buildings.