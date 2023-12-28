THE housebuilder behind the Saltram Meadow site in Plymstock is inviting people to come and see its future plans for the development.
Persimmon Homes Cornwall & West Devon has recently submitted plans to the local authority for a new community square as part of the major new housing development on the edge of Plymouth.
The ‘Main Square’ will form the community focus for the wider Saltram Meadow development, which is currently being constructed on a former quarry off Billacombe Road.
Additional plans for the next phases of 223 homes consisting 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5 bed homes and apartments, are also currently being considered by Plymouth City Council.
The housebuilders are hosting a community engagement event on Tuesday, January 9, between 3pm and 7pm to listen to what local people have to say about the layout of the Main Square and future phases. It will be held at Westcountry Schools Trust, Morley Meadow Primary School, 51 Encombe Street, Plymstock, Plymouth, PL9 7GN. It will provide members of the public an opportunity to see and comment on plans, which include public open space, an equipped climbing wall and play areas, bike stores, and commercial buildings.
Feedback is also welcomed to help shape the vision for landscaping, a pavilion, amphitheatre, bus routes, flexible space for parking and market space, and connectivity to the wider Saltram Meadow site.
Persimmon Homes Cornwall & West Devon technical director, Robbie Brown, said: “At Persimmon, we’re committed to creating a lasting impact in the communities we build in, and local engagement is a key part of our approach.
“Our upcoming phase of development introduces the Main Square — a centrepiece we believe will be the heartbeat of the Saltram Meadow community.
“We’re proud of the developing community at Saltram Meadow to date, and we eagerly anticipate delivering more homes and essential community facilities, including commercial spaces, public areas, bike stores and amphitheatre.
“We would urge any local resident who wants to take a look at the plans to do so at this early stage, and we welcome all constructive discussion that ensures that Saltram Meadow is the best place it can be.”
The development of the Main Square is planned to unfold in three distinct phases. In the initial phase, the focus will be on constructing the parking facilities designated for commercial and residential units.
Following this, the second phase will centre around the arrangement of the open space and play elements. Subsequently, the third phase will involve the construction of the Main Square building components, encompassing health facilities, retail spaces, apartments, and the associated parking infrastructure.