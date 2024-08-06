COMMUNITIES are invited to come together to celebrate National Play Day this coming Wednesday, with a picnic being held in one North Cornwall town.
Residents from Bodmin and beyond are being invited to join together to eat their lunch during a community picnic organised by the local church as part of the play day celebrations.
There will be a free picnic lunch for families provided, games available and music from Bodmin Way community choir at the event, held between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Wednesday, August 7, at Narisa Lawn, Priory Park, Bodmin.
A spokesperson said: “Bring a blanket and join us for our community picnic on National Play Day. For more information please contact Reverend Elaine (Munday) via her Facebook page.”