“Without charging entry fees, all these costs are met by the income we receive from residents’ Council Tax (about £24 per resident in 2022/23) although much of the use of our public toilets is by visitors to the town. Looe Town Council believe it is not unreasonable to ask all those using the facilities to make a small contribution to their upkeep and servicing. We hope that both residents and visitors will soon begin to see improvements to our facilities made possible by the income generated by entry fees.”