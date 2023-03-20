Members of the ‘Friends of Tincombe’, a local community group that was formed in November 2021 visited Burraton Community Primary School this week and constructed their very own large bug house, which has been named ‘BUGingham Palace’.
This was in response to the Year Six children creating bugs that they could use in their own bug house that they had built previously in Tincombe park themselves.
The volunteers donated their time and hard work to create the palace in the schools forest school area.
This is a wonderful opportunity for the pupils to develop their scientific knowledge about minibeasts and habitats. The pupils and staff at the school would like to thank them for their hard work!
Mrs Carvell, assistant head at Burraton school said: “The bug hotel is a wonderful enhancement to our forest school area. The children are really excited to see which bugs move into the hotel first!”