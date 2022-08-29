‘Inspired, optimistic learners’
INSpired students at Torpoint Community College have achieved an array of outstanding GCSE and Btec examination results.
This cohort of students experienced periods of remote learning during the pandemic, an array of changes to the content of their subject courses and experienced formal public examinations for the first time in the summer of 2022 due to examinations being cancelled because of COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021.
The number of students attaining GCSE grades of 4 or above, identified as the standard pass, in English and mathematics was 63%.
Dr Jeremy Plumb, Headteacher, said: “This achievement across the College is a reflection of each and every inspired individual learner, together with the support and encouragement of their families.
“Congratulations to all students for their individual achievement and praise to all staff who have steered the students through the courses and examinations.
“The College is looking forward to welcoming a significant number of these students into the hugely successful Sixth Form at the College which again this year also celebrates good results and sees every student move successfully to their next steps.”
At this early stage of examination analysis, with several results yet to come in and the array of changes to courses, examinations and GCSEs, 63% of students gained a minimum of 5 or more GCSEs grade 4 or above including English and mathematics.
Students achieved the highest grades of 9 or a Distinction in a number of their GCSEs and Btec courses.
There were particular Torpoint Community College stars in terms of attainment this year and there are many other students that have achieved excellent personal bests, making significant progress. The College congratulates all students for their own outstanding achievement.
It is clear from the results that the class of 2022 was a very special group and whilst students celebrated their achievements, individual subject areas celebrated student successes with above average pass rates in an array of different curriculum areas.
Dr Plumb added: “All the staff and Governors at the College are extremely proud of our students’ achievements and are looking forward to watching them continue to achieve and inspire others in their chosen journey after GCSEs and Btecs.
“The resilience that the students have demonstrated under such conditions, because of the pandemic, is remarkable. You are all exceptional, inspiring and talented young people, and we couldn’t be prouder of you. Well done.”
