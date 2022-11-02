Inside this week’s Sport section

Saltash RFC’s first team are looking good for promotion this term from Counties Two Cornwall, and on Saturday produced another emphatic victory, blitzing fellow title challengers, Veor at Moorlands Lane. Inside is a report as there are from Liskeard-Looe’s home clash with St Austell Seconds and Bodmin’s trip to Newquay Hornets which was abandoned late on because of a serious injury to a home player.