Inside this week’s Sport section

THREE Cornish Times area clubs compete at Step Five of the Non League football pyramid and were all in action on Saturday in the Western League, Premier Division.
Saltash United were 3-2 winners against Street at the Waterways Stadium, a result made possible by Sam Hughes’ late double, the second of which saw him reach the magical milestone of 300 Ashes goals.
Hear from Sam on his achievement as well as a report from a thrilling contest.
There’s also a report and reaction from Millbrook’s draw with Buckland Athletic and Robbie Morrs’ summary of Torpoint Athletic’s trip to Welton Rovers.
In the South West Peninsula League Premier West, Kyle Marks scored twice on his debut as Bodmin Town drew 2-2 with neighbours Camelford while Dobwalls have re-signed a couple of old faces to bolster their top-six push.
Saltash RFC’s first team are looking good for promotion this term from Counties Two Cornwall, and on Saturday produced another emphatic victory, blitzing fellow title challengers, Veor at Moorlands Lane. Inside is a report as there are from Liskeard-Looe’s home clash with St Austell Seconds and Bodmin’s trip to Newquay Hornets which was abandoned late on because of a serious injury to a home player.
Callington Cricket Club have announced their overseas player for next season in the shape of South African batting all-rounder Liam Lindsay.
Inside are the thoughts of incoming first team captain Luke Brenton and chairman Toby Beresford-Power on the move, as well as all the photos from the club’s annual presentation evening in Launceston on Saturday night.
There’s a whole page on golf including the latest from St Mellion as the men battle through to the next round of the Cornish Bowl, while we check-in with Looe’s lady veterans.
Autumn means the start of lots of indoor sports.
Inside is the latest from the WH Bond Snooker League as St Dominick A sit top of the Premier Division, as well as the local darts and pool leagues.
On the hockey front, Caradon Seconds impress despite 5-0 defeat at Camborne School of Mines, while the club’s ladies second and third teams faced off in the Cornwall Cup.
