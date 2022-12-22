East Cornwall residents are asked to be on their guard and protect their property after a spate of thefts.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “East Cornwall is experiencing an increase in rural thefts, most notably a series of horse trailer thefts.
“People are asked to be extra vigilant and report suspicious vehicles - especially in the more remote, rural areas - by calling 101.”
Crime prevention advice is available online at www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/support-and-guidance/your-community/rural-crime