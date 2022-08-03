In this week’s Cornish Times, on sale now!
THERE’S plenty going on in this week’s Cornish Times newspaper including over £17,000 being raised for teenage cancer sufferer, Barney Price.
Barney’s best friends – Kieran Owen and Charlie Buckley recently completed a ten-mile coastpath walk to raise money towards his treatment with reaction and pictures inside.
In Liskeard, we hear from the town’s new Salvation Army Captain Teresa Conway following her appointment to the role, while on the opposite side of the fence, there’s news of the departure of the headteacher at Liskeard School and Community College, Alex Lingard after eight years in the role.
Elsewhere we hear about the need for more funding for the Looe Community Meals Scheme and how the application to subdivide Yardley House in Downderry has been withdrawn.
On a lighter note we hear about John and Pat Nancarrow from Saltash who have just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary while the kids at Barbican Pre-School in Looe have graduated with a ceremony titled ‘Bee-Kind’.
Amongst other things are news of Liskeard and Looe Ladies Circle celebrating their 60th year and the community in Liskeard coming together to support literacy provisions.
