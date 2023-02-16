The Cornish Times is back with another weekly edition with issues in Liskeard the main focus this week.
There’s sadness as the town’s country market is to close down over a lack of bakers, although that could change if volunteers come forward.
Liskeard Town Council have also met to discuss how to mark King Charles III’s upcoming Coronation in May while Saltash Town Council have announced a ‘Beating of the Bounds’ event for Monday, May 8.
Along the A390, Callington New Outlook have headed to Cllr Andrew Long’s office to oppose proposals to increase car parking prices.
A well-known property developer has donated a sum to a Saltash pre-school whilst a warm space initiative will continue each year at St Mary’s Church in Lostwithiel.
We also find out about an entrepreneur from St Neot who praises the Growth Hub for supporting her dreams, while a cow has been rescued near Bodmin after falling into a slurry pit.
Elsewhere in Bodmin, we learn about a drugs raid.
As ever there’s all the usual features including the latest Westminster column from South East Cornwall MP Sheryll Murray plus all the latest community news including a new president at Coad’s Green WI and check-ins at Looe Community Memory Cafe and Liskeard Memory Cafe.
Read a special feature on an altar at a Bodmin church while there’s the usual two pages on schools news including a look into the life of a Buddhist, plus much more..