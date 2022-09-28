In this week’s Cornish Times!
Subscribe newsletter
THE latest edition of The Cornish Times is now out with plenty inside for readers.
In Liskeard the talk of the town at the moment is a spate of vandalism which has seen several cars, buildings and other monuments spray painted. Inside are details of incidents reported and a comment from the police as they try to get to the bottom of it.
On a brighter note we hear about 96-year-old Derek Gregory who has visited Emirates Stadium in London, the home of his beloved Arsenal FC for a stadium tour.
Jason Higgs from Liskeard has been pumping iron all year for a remarkable cause. Read all about his remarkable deadlifting efforts in aid of Cornwall Ambulance who have also received £5,000 following Dobwalls Beer and Cider Festival.
Contractors have been chosen for the refurbishment of Liskeard library, the town’s Old Cornwall Society have been busy holding the Crying the Neck celebrations at Pengover Green while a shop in the town has got into the Christmas spirit rather early.
Liskeard are set for the return of the Three Bags Full Wool Market and Woolly Workshops this weekend, read all about what’s planned as the town gets ready.
Down in Looe there’s been more success for Baytree Candies in the Taste of the West Awards while the local island swim has had to be cancelled due to a number of factors.
Locally there’s also some parish council issues to consider including water in the River Seaton while Menheniot Parish Council are yet to agree to plans for housing at Trencreek.
Over in Callington the Honey Fair prepares to return with a preview inside, while Callington Youth Project Group have received a new minibus and the BBC have visited Callington Community College.
There’s also bits on locals preparing for this weekend’s London Marathon plus all the latest community news including St Melor’s Church’s annual Holy Well walk and a three-page farming diary.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |