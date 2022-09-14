In this week’s Cornish Times!
AS ONE might expect, reaction and tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II dominates this week’s Cornish Times.
The Queen sadly died last Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland and since then towns and villages across South East Cornwall have been paying tribute as well as local MPs and councillors.
With the Queen’s son, Charles, now proclaimed King and to be known as King Charles III, Proclamations have been happening all over the country including in Liskeard, Torpoint, Saltash and villages such as Dobwalls and Upton Cross.
There are also statements from local organisations, charities and individuals as they pay tribute to Her Majesty, and a poem from a Looe bookshop keeper.
Rev Dr Joe Lannon, Rector of Callington Cluster, pays tribute to the Queen as various churches prepare in the Callington area to pay tribute on Sunday and a four-page pull-out on the Queen’s visits to Launceston and Liskeard back in 1956.
Away from the Queen we hear about three people from Saltash and Liskeard who have been named among 19 new Bards in Cornwall.
There’s also fantastic news for Liskeard-based charity Refuge4Pets after they were put in the running for the National Lottery’s ‘Project of the Year’. We hear about what they do and reaction to the nomination from founder Dr Mary Wakeham.
We also hear all about Liskeard Market Makers’ autumn exhibition in the town’s public hall while Fountain Head House School, which specialises in providing support for children aged five to 16 with special educational needs, has welcomed a new head teacher on their one-year anniversary.
