There are a brave few exceptions to this pattern. On September 10, when parliament voted on the Winter Fuel Allowance, around fifty Labour MPs abstained (despite knowing this will have consequences for their chances of promotion within the party). After the conference vote, one of them, Rosie Duffield (the MP for Canterbury) resigned from the Labour Party in protest at these heartless policies. Duffield’s resignation brings home the point that even within parliament, there is discontent about Labour’s failure to protect the most vulnerable. While some Labour MPs and councillors may be willing to toe the party line, others, like Duffield, are breaking ranks, calling out the leadership for failing to live up to the party’s core values.