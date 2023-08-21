Also present on this visit was an enforcement officer from the Environment Agency, whose job is to identify water pollution incidents and take action against those responsible. When I asked the officer what patch they covered, the answer was “All of Cornwall and parts of Devon”! How on earth can one person protect every river and stream across such an enormous area?! Of course the answer is that they can’t, and this lack of staff is a direct consequence of the fact that the EA’s budget for “environmental protection” has been cut by over 50% in real terms under the Conservatives.