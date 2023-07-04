On Friday, back in Truro, I met with the Chief Executive of Cornwall’s “Integrated Care Board” to discuss these issues. It was reassuring to hear that the ambulance crisis has eased for the time being, but the system will soon come under pressure as the holiday season hits its peak. The Chief Exec also revealed that 60% of those turning up at our Emergency Departments should have been treated elsewhere, so there is clearly a problem with the way the wider system is working. When people can’t get an appointment with their GP, can’t access mental health treatment, or can’t use their local Minor Injury Unit because it has been “temporarily closed due to staffing shortages”, then it is inevitable that more people will end up at the Emergency Department.