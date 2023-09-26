A far bigger problem for drivers in Cornwall is that supermarkets are abusing their power to charge excessive prices in areas where competition is weak. As of Sunday, October 1, a litre of petrol at Morrisons in Liskeard was 11p more expensive than at Tesco in Callington. Drivers in Bude are hit hardest, with Morrisons charging even more there than in Liskeard. If the government really wanted to help drivers, they would demand that each supermarket charges the same price for fuel across all their stores.