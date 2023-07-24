So, with the race for the top job already sewn up, voters in South East Cornwall will have the luxury of being able to use their vote to choose who they want as their local representative. For far too long, our corner of Cornwall has been overlooked by London and Truro alike. Investment in economic development has been focused on the “A30 corridor”, whilst South East Cornwall has missed out. Thirteen years of promised safety upgrades to the deadly A38 have come to nothing, and the Tamar Tolls continue to rise, with Conservative and Labour MPs on both sides of the Tamar supporting the Government line that the ever-increasing costs must be borne by hard-pressed local drivers. As your MP, I would fight without fear or favour to get a fair deal for South East Cornwall.