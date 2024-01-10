The good news is that change is possible! The Liberal Democrats have positive solutions to all of the above. Investing wisely in tackling the causes of problems is far cheaper than throwing money at the symptoms. I have set out a five-point plan to take back control of the holiday home situation (most of which the Conservatives actually agree with in principle but have failed to put into practice). And best of all, 2024 is the year when you don’t just get to read about it, but can actually vote for it!