But hardly any of these disaffected Conservative supporters said they would be voting Labour. They know that Keir Starmer will be the next Prime Minister, but have seen so many u-turns from him that they simply don’t know what Labour stands for any more. Some of them will be switching to the Reform party, but many of them have said they will be voting Liberal Democrat, because they see that on everything from fixing the NHS to standing up against Israel’s war crimes in Gaza, we have clear, consistent and principled policies. Whilst other parties practise the politics of polarisation and division, Liberal Democrats strive to build a fair, free and open society, balancing the fundamental values of liberty, equality and community.