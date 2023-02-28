Privatisation ceded control to regulators who have proved to be inept and toothless, often “captured” by the companies they purport to regulate. The regulator, Ofgem, failingto check the viability of dozens of failed energy suppliers, cost the tax payer £2.7bn.The water company regulator, Ofwat, has said how “disappointing” it is that some companies are “falling behind in their investment plan”. We are the ones who are disappointed; disappointed that the regulator has failed to prevent the companies from turning our rivers and seas into sewers.