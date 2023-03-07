A lack of available workers today should not be used as an excuse to turn down money when it becomes available, or to fail to fight for the extra funding Cornwall deserves. Of course it’s true that money is no use if there aren’t enough workers, but it should be perfectly obvious that the reason for the lack of workers is the chronic lack of funding! At the last elections, Conservative Councillors and MPs promised to secure better funding from our Conservative Government, but all we ever get is short-term “initiatives” and emergency “sticking plasters”. This is an incredibly wasteful way to spend taxpayers’ money and it does nothing to increase the size of the workforce.