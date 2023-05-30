In 2021, the Conservatives took control of Cornwall Council, promising to get more money out of the Conservative Government. It was an empty promise: After winning the election, the cuts continued. Leisure centres were closed; museum funding was cut; and road maintenance was slashed. As the long-term consequences of these short-sighted cuts become impossible to ignore, the Conservative Government has now moved into expensive sticking-plaster solutions. For example Cornwall has now been given £5-million to fill potholes, but not a penny for resurfacing roads or emptying drains, so next year’s potholes will be worse than ever!