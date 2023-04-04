This won’t come as a surprise to anyone who has been watching the Government’s performance at a national level. A succession of Conservative Prime Ministers have repeated the (true) statement that the UK was one of the first countries in the world to set a legally binding target to reach net zero by 2050. They have been less vocal about the fact that the High Court ruled that their policies and funding did not match up to this promise. Last week, the Government published 44 new energy and climate policies to try and get back on track for 2050, but they all fall short of the Liberal Democrat plans to invest £40 billion in clean transport over the next three years and insulate every home by 2030.