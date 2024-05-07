Take our waters as an example. From the fishing industry to tourism and hospitality our ocean and beaches are essential for our economy and for our well-being. It is sickening that the latest figures show the number of bathing waters in England receiving a classification of “poor” are at their highest since 2015. Last year Conservative MPs, including the current MP for South East Cornwall, had a chance to change this, but they voted against a Labour amendment to the Environment Bill that would have put an end date on water companies spilling sewage into our rivers and seas.