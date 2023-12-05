Liskeard In Bloom (LIB) member says ‘thanks to the efforts’ of the volunteers who helped out at their successful Christmas sale.
John Hesketh, Liskeard in Bloom volunteer, commented: “Bloom was able to raise almost £1,000 at its pop-up Christmas shop.
“During the last week in November, our shop on Fore Street welcomed many of our old friends and supporters to browse and bag a bargain in the run up to Christmas.
“Best Bargain? A boxful of old 78 gramophone records!
“Thing we were most grateful to sell? A multi-storey cat scratching post.”
Cllr Jane Pascoe commented: “The generosity of the people of Liskeard and its surrounding villages is amazing.
“It was lovely to have heard from many local residents that they appreciate the hard work of the LIB team, who provide and nurture the baskets and displays all over the town.”