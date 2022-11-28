The lights and Christmas trees around town are always organised and put up by a dedicated group of volunteers. In recent years this group has become smaller and it was hard hit by the death of John Lennon, who was a driving force in Lights Up. Following an appeal for more volunteers, a new committee has been formed with Sue Shand as Chair and new Town Councillor David Braithwaite as Vice-Chair. The group is now hard at work putting up the decorations and will also be looking at longer-term planning from early next year.