Ignition helps China Fleet Country Club invest in Solar Energy

One of the South West’s leading country clubs, China Fleet in Saltash, has invested in a Solar Photovoltaic (PV) system worth over £100,000, supplied by ZLC Energy in Liskeard, and financed through Truro-based asset finance provider, Ignition.

The China Fleet Country Club was established more than 30 years ago to provide rest and recreation facilities for Royal Navy and Royal Marine personnel and their families, and has since evolved into a contemporary family-friendly facility that is also open to members of the local community. It comprises a championship golf course, a leisure complex, health and beauty suite, apartments, café and restaurant, and hosts conferences and events.

The impressive 165kWp array of solar panels has been installed on the roof of the main building by renewable energy installers, ZLC Energy Ltd. It will save 95,000kg of carbon per year and will provide 16% of the Club’s energy requirements.

According to China Fleet Country Club Managing Director, Dean Bennett, the installation falls in line with the Club’s commitment to sustainability, as well as helping to reduce energy costs in the long term:

“As a company we are aiming for net zero carbon use by 2030. The installation of the solar array will help us achieve this, and has the added benefit of substantially reducing our energy costs. Thanks to Ignition, the outlay for the equipment and installation will be paid back gradually over 4.5 years, but with current rising energy costs we anticipate seeing a return on our investment much sooner than that - possibly within just two years. We have definitely taken the plunge at the right time!”

He continues: “I’m particularly pleased that we have managed to take this step thanks to collaboration with two fellow Cornish companies, Ignition and ZLC Energy. We have worked with each of them over a number of years, and would highly recommend them both for providing excellent customer service and understanding the complex needs of their customers.”

Matthew Shepherd, Managing Director at ZLC comments: “This was a fairly complicated installation due to the challenges posed by the Club’s slate roof, but our team managed to complete the project in time, to budget, and safely. We were on site for six weeks, but were able to work discreetly with minimal disruption to the Club and its members. We’re looking forward to working with China Fleet on their plans for further sustainable projects.”