AN iconic Spitfire Submarine is set to come into land at RAF St Mawgan today (Thursday, April 16) to mark 90 years since the first flight of the World War Two fighter aircraft.
The historic aircraft K5054 is earmarked to come into land at the airbase at around 11.15am as part of its scheduled hour and 15-minute commemorative flight from MOD St Athan in Wales.
The Spitfire is expected to fly alongside two QinetiQ Pilatus PC-21 training aircraft during the journey.
The civilian owned aircraft is undertaking a series of flights as part of a Spitfire90 tour between April 7 and 17, visiting RAF stations and airports associated with the Spitfire’s history.
Nine flights will take place, each representing a decade of the aircraft’s service and legacy.
The K5054 Spitfire is due to take off from RAF St Mawgan on Friday for the next leg of its journey to Exeter Airport.
The flight is scheduled to take off mid-afternoon subject to weather conditions and meet up alongside for a short duration with a RAF Airbus A400M Atlas during the 55-minute flight.
The privately owned two-seat Spitfire has been painted to represent the original prototype K5054.
Seats have been offered through an online auction, with successful bidders joining the aircraft in the passenger seat for one leg of the journey.
Funds raised from the flights will support the Mark Long Trust and the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund. Organisers say more than £100,000 has already been raised
The Mark Long Trust provides opportunities for disabled people to experience flying in memory of Squadron Leader Mark Long, who died in a Spitfire accident.
The Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund supports serving RAF personnel, veterans and their families with financial assistance, mobility equipment and welfare support.
The first Spitfire flight took place on 5 March 1936, when test pilot Joseph 'Mutt' Summers flew prototype K5054 from what is now Southampton Airport.
The flight lasted around eight minutes. After landing, Summers is reported to have said: “Don’t change a thing.”
The aircraft would go on to become one of the most recognised fighters of the Second World War and an enduring symbol of British aviation.
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