A RARE golden lion tamarin has been born at Newquay Zoo.
The baby was born on March 17 to 13-year-old mother Missy and 16-year-old father Duoredo.
The birth is the latest success for the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria Ex-situ Programme (EEP), which co-ordinates breeding of threatened species across Europe. The youngster is already beginning to display natural behaviours typical of the species.
It also marks the first arrival of the endangered species at the attraction in two years.
Keepers say the infant is doing well, although its sex has not yet been determined. In line with this behaviour, the tiny primate can already be seen clinging to its parents’ backs as they move around their habitat, a key survival trait that allows adults to forage while keeping the youngster safe.
Golden lion tamarins are native to Brazil’s Atlantic coastal forests and were once on the brink of extinction, with fewer than 200 individuals remaining in the wild in the 1970s.
Thanks to coordinated conservation efforts, including habitat restoration and international breeding programmes, the population has since recovered to around 3,000 today.
Laura Meredith, a zookeeper at Newquay Zoo, said: “This is a really important birth for the species and a proud moment for the team.
“Golden lion tamarins are incredible to watch as parents, with both adults sharing the responsibility of carrying and caring for the baby. Every birth like this plays a vital role in securing the future of the species.”
Visitors can catch a glimpse of the new arrival, with the infant already seen riding on its parents’ backs in their habitat opposite the Penguin Pool.
The youngster is expected to spend its early weeks closely attached to mum and dad, so the coming days offer a unique chance to witness this behaviour up close.
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