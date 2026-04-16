CROWDS gathered to watch an iconic Spitfire come into land at RAF St Mawgan as part of a commemorative flight on Thursday morning.
People parked up around the airbase to see the historic World War II fighter aircraft K5054 up close as it touched down at about 11.48am.
The Spitfire flew in as part of its scheduled hour and 15-minute flight from MOD St Athan in Wales to mark 90 years since the first flight of the World War II fighter aircraft.
The iconic aircraft flew alongside two QinetiQ Pilatus PC-21 training aircraft during the journey.
The Spitfire is undertaking a series of flights as part of a Spitfire90 tour, visiting RAF stations and airports associated with the Spitfire’s history.
Nine flights are taking place, each representing a decade of the aircraft’s service and legacy.
Many people in towns and villages across Cornwall watched as the Spitfire flew overhead before the aircraft came in to land at RAF St Mawgan.
Chyanne Barisan said: “We went up to Spitfire Corner and there was literally no parking spaces. People were parking on the grass verges.
“We ended up parking on the grass verge opposite the Cornwall Air Ambulance place.
“There were loads of people there to watch it come in. We kept tracking the Spitfire as it was coming closer. The aircraft did one lap before landing, which was really nice to see.”
Kai Scowen added: “Seeing the Spitfire was an absolutely amazing experience.
“Having it fly right over me was unforgettable and watching it with so many others that share the same excitement for this beautiful plane that holds such an important part in World War II history was awesome.”
Stephen Wotton, who captured a video of the Spitfire flying over Wadebridge, said: “What an awesome sound and such a fantastic aircraft to see over a grey overcast Cornwall.”
The K5054 Spitfire is due to take off from RAF St Mawgan later today for the next leg of its journey to Exeter Airport.
The flight is scheduled to take off mid-afternoon, subject to weather conditions, and meet up alongside for a short duration with a RAF Airbus A400M Atlas during the 55-minute flight.
Seats have been offered through an online auction, with successful bidders joining the aircraft in the passenger seat for one leg of the journey.
Funds raised from the flights will support the Mark Long Trust and the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund.
The Mark Long Trust provides opportunities for disabled people to experience flying in memory of Squadron Leader Mark Long, who died in a Spitfire accident.
The Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund supports serving RAF personnel, veterans and their families with financial assistance, mobility equipment and welfare support.
The first Spitfire flight took place on March 5, 1936, when test pilot Joseph 'Mutt' Summers flew prototype K5054 from what is now Southampton Airport.
The flight lasted around eight minutes. After landing, Summers is reported to have said: “Don’t change a thing.”
The aircraft would go on to become one of the most recognised fighters of the Second World War and an enduring symbol of British aviation.
Videos by Kai Scowen and Stephen Wotton.
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