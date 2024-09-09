PEOPLE visiting a vintage rally were given free books. Members of the St Austell and District Soroptimist Club, who come from across Cornwall, gave out the books at the Lanlivery Vintage Rally and Country Fair.
A club spokeswoman said: “Members gave away hundreds book on Saturday, September 7, in support of UNESCO’s International Literacy Day.
“Each year, September 8 marks UNESCO’s International Literacy Day, raising awareness globally on the issues surrounding adult and child literacy. First held in 1966 and now part of the UN’s sustainable development goals programme, International Literacy Day highlights the changes and improvements being made worldwide in literacy development.”