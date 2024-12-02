HUNDREDS of Santas on the run in Cornwall have raised more than £35,000 for charity
The annual Santa runs held at the Eden Project near St Austell benefit Children's Hospice South West (CHSW).
This year a total of 780 supporters of all ages dressed in a range of Christmas costumes to tackle the two-kilometre route which took in the attraction’s Mediterranean biome.
There were festive themed stops which included a selfie with an elf, snow, song and treat stations. These were sponsored by local businesses Polymermedics, Naturally Learning, DL Accounts and Steve Andrews Tyres and Autocare, meaning more money raised by those taking part goes straight to the charity.
Kiley Pearce, events fundraiser at CHSW, said: “It was so incredible to see the effort that the participants went to this year with their festive outfits. This really added to the amazing atmosphere on the day, and we hope those that took part made magical memories and it kicked off their festive celebrations.
“This event is growing year on year, with even more money being raised for our local hospice, Little Harbour. We’d like to add a special thank you to the Eden Project for letting us continue to host this event annually.
“A massive thank you also goes to CTC Medical for providing the medical cover for the day and to our amazing volunteers and marshals who we could not run the event without.”
Providing entertainment on the day were St Mewan Community Choir, Jamie from DJ in Cornwall, Jamie Ward on the ukulele, and Absolute Amusements.
Money raised from Santas on the Run will go towards the £12-million annual cost to run CHSW’s three hospices, including Little Harbour in St Austell.
Little Harbour provides free support to children with life-limiting illnesses and their families, including respite, palliative care, end of life care and bereavement support.