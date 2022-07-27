Hundreds of rail services cancelled in Devon and Cornwall
HUNDREDS of rail services to and from Cornwall and Devon have been cancelled today following national rail strikes.
More then 40,000 railway workers across the country are staging a one-day strike today following disputes with the Uk government and rail companies over pay, job cuts and changes in working conditions.
Great Western Railway workers, who provide services for Cornwall and Devon, are involved in these strikes, meaning hundreds of rail services have been cancelled for the day due to staff shortages. However, Network Rail have expressed that if your train is cancelled, delayed or rescheduled, you are entitled to a refund from the retailer you bought the ticket from.
Today’s strikes are not a one-off event however, 5,500 workers, including those from Great Western are also set to strike Saturday, July 30, Thursday, August 18, and Saturday August 20. These strikes are likely to cause delays and cancellations to normal services.
Why are workers going on strike?
Railway unions are currently in dispute with the government and rail companies over pay, job cuts and change to terms and conditions.
Network Rail have expressed that their latest offer is worth more than 5%, but due to rising living costs, the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) have criticised this offer.
RMT have also expressed their concern with Network Rail’s plans to cut 2,500 maintenance jobs due to safety concerns.
The government have said that the railway system needs to enter the modern world and has to be financially sustainable, citing £16 billion of taxpayers’ money which was used to support railways during the pandemic.
