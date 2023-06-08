A shop in Looe has taken to social media after it experienced a break in last week.
Looe Vape Supplies took to social media to report an incident of a break in on Sunday night. Police are currently investigating, and report that £200 of goods was stolen and £800 of damage caused.
A spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a break-in at a Looe shop.
“Offenders smashed the front window of Looe Vape Supplies in Higher Market Street overnight June 4/5.
“Around £200 worth of vaping equipment was stolen and around £800 damage caused to the window.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the Force website or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference 50230159826.