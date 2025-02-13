HER Royal Highness, The Princess Royal, has been appointed as the new president of the Devon County Agricultural Association (DCAA).
The announcement was made during the annual meeting of members which took place last month - and sees her succeed Michael Caines, the celebrated Michelin star chef.
The DCAA, best known for its flagship event, the Devon County Show, say they are thrilled that Her Royal Highness has accepted to be the association’s figurehead and president given her longstanding commitment to food, farming and the countryside.
The Princess Royal is the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and sister to HM The King, who is patron of the Devon County Agricultural Association. Her Royal Highness not only runs her own farm and estate in Gloucestershire, but was the first member of the Royal Family to compete in the Olympic Games when she rode The Queen’s horse, Goodwill, in the equestrian three-day event.
Her Royal Highness will be supported in her year of office by deputy president Roger Ellis. Roger, a fourth-generation farmer from Dunchideock, took over the family farm at the age of 18 following his father’s death.
His connection with the annual celebration of rural life in Devon spans an impressive 60 years, most recently serving as chief steward of the horse section – an apt role given the Princess Royal’s equine interests and connections.
Roger said: “I am honoured to take up the deputy presidency and will greatly enjoy supporting the Princess Royal during her year as our president, particularly given our mutual passion for horses and rural life.
“2025 also happens to be the year that my wife Mary and I celebrate our diamond wedding anniversary – so It’s going to be quite a year all around.”
The Devon County Show takes place on May 15 to 17. Tickets are available to purchase at www.devoncountyshow.co.uk.