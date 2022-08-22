Despite common conceptions, it is not just the colder winter months which cause car battery issues. Hot temperatures have an impact on the battery too. During the heat, the battery works hard to maintain cooler temperatures in the car. Ensure there are no plastic components obstructing the airflow over the car battery. Importantly, know how old the battery is and when it needs replacing – a mechanic can help with advice for this, but a slow engine crank start is usually a sign for a new one.