However, the budget has been criticised by opposition councillors. Acting Lib Dem group leader, Cllr Colin Martin, the Cornwall Councillor for Lostwithiel and Lanreath, was one critic. He said: “The Conservative Government has left Cornwall Council without the money it needs. The Conservative Cabinet has left Cornwall’s residents without the services upon which they depend. And as long as you continue to wear the Conservative label, you have to take personal responsibility for the actions of your political leaders.