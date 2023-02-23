“We use drones in a variety of Policing contexts. The technology allows us to cover larger areas with less officers, to obtain images and information from different angles and to get views of areas where it would be dangerous to send a person. Some examples include: capturing evidential images at crimes scenes and scenes of road traffic collisions; searching for missing people and offenders; supporting incidents where people are in dangerous positions or in hazardous terrain, and, supporting partner agencies such as the fire brigade.