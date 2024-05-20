Eight residents of the nearby Carlton Villas had submitted a petition against the development. They say that the scheme had been turned down previously on safety grounds raised by Cornwall Housing because of the access along the road which serves their properties. They say that many of the residents here are elderly or disabled and that “extra traffic along this road with a blind corner will place their health in jeopardy”. Speaking to the meeting, representative Ann Williams said that the development would “destroy their wellbeing” and that they would now put in a complaint to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.