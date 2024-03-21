A PROPERTY at the centre of anti social behaviour in Lanivet has been closed by police.
An application for a premises closure order in relation to a property in Lanivet, near Bodmin was heard by Truro Magistrates Court on March 19.
The order was granted, meaning that the premises is closed to enter with the exception of the owners of the property and emergency services for a period of three months.
This means that anyone who enters the property that is not a representative of the housing association or emergency services is committing a criminal offence.
Police described the behaviour of those in the property leading to it becoming a ‘significant source of anti-social behaviour’, leading to the application being made to the magistrates court.
The granting of the closure order was hailed by Devon and Cornwall Police’s Bodmin neighbourhood team, who said that the result had come about through excellent community intelligence and partnership with the police working alongside Cornwall Council’s anti-social behaviour team, Devon and Cornwall Police’s legal team and Cornwall Housing.
Police have also used the announcement of the closure to issue an appeal to residents that may be experiencing issues in their areas to get in touch with their local police team to enable similar actions to take place where it might be necessary.
“As always, if you are experiencing issues of anti-social behaviour where you are, please get in touch.”