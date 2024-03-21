A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police’s Bodmin neighbourhood team said: “On Tuesday, March 19 2024 an application was heard at Truro Magistrates Court for a premises closure order in relation to a property in Lanivet, Bodmin that had become a significant source of anti-social behaviour. The order was granted by the court which means that it is now an offence for anyone (other than a representative of the housing association owners / emergency services) to enter. This is in place for three months.