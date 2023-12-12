A HORSE rider from Talland, near Looe, has placed in the top 10 at a prestigious international horse show.
Ellie Hutchins qualified to take part in the London International Horse Show back in July this year after winning a qualifying class at Liskeard Show.
Ellie and Nia, the thoroughbred cross Welsh pony, travelled up to London on Friday, December 15, with her mother and father using Pegasus Horse Transport.
After a long but smooth journey to the city, the family finally arrived at around 7pm where Nia was given a vet check and settled into a stable, leaving Ellie to prepare for their big day.
Ellie and Nia competed in the working show horse class of the ‘rising star’ section organised by the British Show Horse Association (BSHA) — a section of the show which looks to encourage more people to get into showing by providing qualifying classes at horse shows around the country.
There were 22 competitors in total – each one having to individually jump a course of rustic style fences.
“Some of them were a bit scary”, Ellie commented.
Then each competitor had to walk, trot and canter before being lined up to complete their individual shows.
Ellie continued: “Nia jumped a perfect clear round and I felt that our individual show went very well.
“Then we all had a nail biting time waiting for the results.
“When I heard mine and Nia’s name called out for winning ninth place it was an incredible feeling.
“You always hope of getting placed when out competing, so yes, I am extremely happy and very proud to have done this with Nia.”
Nia is now taking a well deserved holiday and having a few weeks of rest before the pair can prepare for another season of fun and excitement.
Ellie added: “Huge thank you to the BSHA for organising this competition.
“It ran very smoothly and everyone enjoyed the whole experience.
“They will be running the rising star qualifiers again next year, so we might just have another go again!”
Vanessa Hutchins, Ellie’s mother, has expressed her thoughts on her daughter’s achievements.
“Watching our daughter riding her beautiful horse at one of the most famous equestrian venues was out of this world. My husband, John, and I couldn’t be more proud.
“Well done Ellie.”