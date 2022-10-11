Honey Fair battled the rain to make its returns to town
TOWN Criers and their consorts representing Callington, Launceston, Liskeard, Torpoint, Tavistock, Plymouth, Dartmouth, Dawlish, Newton Abbott and Hatherleigh Manor pictured with deputy portreeve of Callington Suz Tolman. Picture: Mike Hugo
LIVE music, stalls and competitions - and of course lashings of local honey - were all part of the day as Callington’s Honey Fair made a return to town.
Lions organisers and their supporters and stall holders were up from before first light to do final preparations for the event, the first in person since prior to the pandemic.
While the weather was certainly not kind in the morning to anyone putting up a gazebo, the sun appeared later on and the indoor activities were as popular as ever all day, said Lions president Don Berrey.
“The bees in the hall went down very well, everyone was over the moon with them, and the church said it was the best year they’d had,” said Don.
“I was here from about 6am and it was quite blustery and we had a few heavy showers – the stage on Fore Street did get a bit of a hammering. But what can you do with the weather.
“We had 870 entries to the primary school art competition from all the year groups.”
Among the stall holders pleased to have been at the event was the Spectra Project, a fairly new group in Callington formed to support people on the autistic spectrum. They made around £240 in donations on the day. Also popular with youngsters were the alpacas, and the wooden puzzles and challenges on the ‘Pixel Free’ stall.
Town Criers from around Devon and Cornwall had made their way to Callington for the annual friendly contest, and Chris Smirthwaite of Liskeard went home the winner with Rob Tremain of Launceston in second place.
Rowlands Fun Fair, which usually brings rides and sideshows from 3pm, pulled out at very short notice: as the Cornish Times went to press they hadn’t given a reason why.
The Lions Club said while this could have potentially led to cancelling altogether, they were determined to carry on undeterred. The club said: “It had felt as if everything was conspiring against us, yet once again determination and teamwork turned the day around. Thank you to everyone who came out to help, support and be present during the day. It just shows that Callington is a community during tough times as well as good.”
The Lions now plan to reflect and consult with the town about what people want to see in their Honey Fair, says president Don.
“We’re going to try and re-vamp the event for next year, and we’re going to try and include more indoor, sheltered things.”
The Lions will have a meeting with the Town Council soon, and then plans to involve the public in contributing suggestions. Among the possibilities could be staging activities, such as a theatre production and a circular walk, across a few days.
Don, in his first year as Lions president, says he’s new to Honey Fair and so brings a fresh pair of eyes: “We’ve got a few ideas and I think it’ll be for the better. When I was asked what’s the most important thing about the day, I said it’s the people that take part in it, and the atmosphere.”
